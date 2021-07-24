Homicide investigators called to shooting

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a shooting late Friday in the 2900 block of North 21st Street. A male was shot multiple times, police reported.
The shooting was reported at 11:36 p.m. in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. Crime was up about 22% in the neighborhood, compared with the previous six month period.
No other information was released.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.