Homicide investigators called to shooting
Homicide investigators called to shooting

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a shooting late Friday in the 2900 block of North 21st Street. A male was shot multiple times, police reported. 

The shooting was reported at 11:36 p.m. in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. Crime was up about 22% in the neighborhood, compared with the previous six month period.

No other information was released.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
