 Skip to main content
Homicide victim found on steps to St. Louis Gateway Arch grounds
0 comments
top story

Homicide victim found on steps to St. Louis Gateway Arch grounds

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — An unidentified man was found dead late Monday night in a car riddled with bullets on the steps of the Gateway Arch grounds. 

Police were called to a shooting at 11:57 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Second Street downtown. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers soon found a blue Dodge Charger with bullet holes resting on the steps to the Arch grounds and a man inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police on Tuesday were listing the man as a "John Doe."

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Many young people feel the government has let them down

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News