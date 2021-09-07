Homicide victim found on steps to St. Louis Gateway Arch grounds

ST. LOUIS — An unidentified man was found dead late Monday night in a car riddled with bullets on the steps of the Gateway Arch grounds.
Police were called to a shooting at 11:57 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Second Street downtown.
Officers soon found a blue Dodge Charger with bullet holes resting on the steps to the Arch grounds and a man inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police on Tuesday were listing the man as a "John Doe."
Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
