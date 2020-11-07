 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide victim identified
0 comments

Homicide victim identified

Subscribe for $5/5 months
Shooting on the 900 block of O'Fallon Street

A body outline is placed on the ground in the scene of a shooting on the 900 block of O'Fallon Street on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

ST. LOUIS — The victim of a Friday night homicide has been identified as Kendrick Abrams.

Abrams, 25, was found in the 900 block of O'Fallon Street around 7:45 p.m. Friday, St. Louis Police said. He was suffering from a head trauma. Emergency workers from the St. Louis Fire Department performed CPR on him and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had been called to the scene in response to a reported shooting.

The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports