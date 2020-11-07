Homicide victim identified

ST. LOUIS — The victim of a Friday night homicide has been identified as Kendrick Abrams.

Abrams, 25, was found in the 900 block of O'Fallon Street around 7:45 p.m. Friday, St. Louis Police said. He was suffering from a head trauma. Emergency workers from the St. Louis Fire Department performed CPR on him and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had been called to the scene in response to a reported shooting.

The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

