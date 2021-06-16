 Skip to main content
Hospital worker from Cahokia gets 15 years for sex with underage patient
EAST ST. LOUIS — A behavioral health specialist who had sex with a patient was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office said Wednesday.

Ricardo D. Minor, 40, of Cahokia, had sex with the victim in Collinsville and Cahokia between June 14, 2017, and Sept. 3, 2017, while Minor was working at Touchette Regional Hospital. The victim was a patient, prosecutors said.

Minor was also a driver for Uber, and took the victim on trips to have sex, they said. Minor was alleged to have had inappropriate contact with other patients, too, prosecutors said.

Minor tried to get the victim and other witnesses to lie to obstruct the investigation, prosecutors said.

Minor pleaded guilty in January to charges of enticement of a minor, traveling with intent to have sex with a minor and attempting to obstruct his prosecution.

“This case is so egregious because the defendant preyed on a vulnerable victim who he knew was receiving behavioral health treatment,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said in a statement announcing the sentence. 

