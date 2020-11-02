 Skip to main content
Hotline renewed to report voter intimidation in St. Louis
Hotline renewed to report voter intimidation in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans who suspect voter intimidation and harassment on Election Day may call a hotline to report allegations.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office and the city's Board of Elections will coordinate with police to investigate allegations of voter suppression on Tuesday. Those who suspect voter suppression is occurring are encouraged to call 314-309-8344.

“A free and fair election is the foundation of our democracy, and we will not tolerate any attempts of voter suppression at the polls," St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said in a news release. "We stand ready to protect the integrity of our elections."

Gardner said her office is "particularly concerned" about voters' eligibility or credentials being challenged by partisan poll watchers.

Gardner's office set up a similar hotline during a March 2017 primary.

