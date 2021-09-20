House explosion in Kirkwood under investigation by bomb and arson detectives

KIRKWOOD — No injuries were reported in a house explosion Sunday morning that blew out windows and sent smoke billowing from a home in Kirkwood. The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.

A source familiar with the investigation said the explosion may have involved a gas, possibly butane gas, although a definitive cause hasn't been announced.

Police confiscated several marijuana plants as evidence, the person said.

The FBI was at the home in Kirkwood too, because its special agent bomb technicians routinely are deployed with the regional bomb squad, FBI spokeswoman Rebecca Wu said.

Kirkwood police on Monday said the case was still under investigation. Police also were not releasing information about what they found inside the home.

Kirkwood police Officer Gary Baldridge said the explosion happened about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Greenleaf Drive, near Woodlawn Avenue.

When police arrived, people were standing outside flagging down the officer, Baldridge said. White smoke was coming from the home's front door.