House fire displaces family of eight in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Firefighters evacuated a family from a house fire Sunday in the 1800 block of Hogan Street in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

The call came around 7 p.m. for people trapped in the two-story home, with a "heavy fire" on the second floor with flames through the roof. All occupants were evacuated, and there were no injuries reported.

A neighbor, Minyon Foluké, said her 12-year-old daughter was over at the house when it caught fire. "It was extremely scary, especially when I didn’t know if she was out of the house or not," she said.

Firefighters asked the American Red Cross to respond for eight family members displaced from the home.

