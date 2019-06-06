BEL-RIDGE • A house fire in Bel-Ridge early Thursday morning sent a man to a hospital and destroyed a home.
The call came about 4:30 a.m. for a fire in the 3600 block of East Edgar Avenue, said Lt. William Martin of Bel-Ridge police.
When officers arrived, the back of the single-story home was completely engulfed in flames. There was one man in the home at the time of the fire, and fire crews had to stop him because he was running back into the house to save personal items, Martin said.
He was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns and was listed as stable, Martin said.
Fire crews with the Northeast Ambulance and Fire District put the fire out within about 20 minutes, but the home was a total loss, police said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigators say there were no signs of arson, said Martin.
"It was a beautiful house, always well-kept," Martin said. "Hard to see this happen, so we all hope the man recovers soon."