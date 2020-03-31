House fire in north St. Louis County kills 86-year-old woman

UPDATED at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday with the victim's name.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 86-year-old woman has died after firefighters carried her from a house fire in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County.

The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of Castle Drive.

The woman was identified as Darlene Honkey.

St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus said firefighters rescued the woman from the home but she later died at a hospital.

Panus said the fire isn't considered suspicious. However, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Arson investigators are handling the case, as is protocol anytime someone dies in a fire.

