House fire in north St. Louis County kills woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman has died after firefighters carried her from a house fire in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County.
The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of Castle Drive.
St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said the victim was rescued from the home by firefighters. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
The woman's name and age haven't been released.
Panus said the fire isn't suspicious. Arson investigators are handling the case, as is protocol anytime someone dies in a fire.
