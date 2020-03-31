You are the owner of this article.
House fire in north St. Louis County kills woman
House fire in north St. Louis County kills woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman has died after firefighters carried her from a house fire in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County.

The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of Castle Drive.

St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said the victim was rescued from the home by firefighters. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The woman's name and age haven't been released.

Panus said the fire isn't suspicious. Arson investigators are handling the case, as is protocol anytime someone dies in a fire.

