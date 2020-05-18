House of Pain gym hearing postponed a third time as dispute heads to federal court

CLAYTON — A hearing on a lawsuit by St. Louis County seeking to shut down two House of Pain gym locations was postponed Monday for a third time after the lawyer for the gym took a county lawsuit to federal court.
Steve Capizzi, a county lawyer, called it another delay tactic to keep the gyms open, and pointed out that the county and the city of St. Louis on May 8 won in federal court on a similar issue. In that case, an antique store in St. Louis and a gym in St. Louis County asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of stay-at-home orders. The business owners lost, although the underlying lawsuit is still pending.
The House of Pain hearing was scheduled via Zoom for 10 a.m. Monday. A few minutes after it began and lawyers raised the federal court issue, St. Louis County Associate Judge Robert M. Heggie adjourned the hearing for an hour while lawyers for the county researched whether they could block the suit from being moved to federal court.
House of Pain lawyer W. Christopher McDonough said Heggie had no choice and had to put the county case on hold while it is heard in federal court. He also filed a separate federal lawsuit.
Heggie did, in fact, put the county suit on hold.
No hearing date has been set in federal court.
The hearing was delayed Friday when McDonough pointed out that the county sued the wrong party. It was postponed earlier when McDonough sought a new judge. He tried to do so again Monday but Heggie said each side was allowed only one change.
The county says the House of Pain gyms are violating county rules ordering the closure of certain businesses to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Although the rules were relaxed for some businesses Monday, gyms are still barred from opening due to what St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said is a higher potential risk of virus transmission. In a news conference Monday, Page said the county will be working with gyms to find a safe way to open.
McDonough has said that the county rules are arbitrary and are in conflict with state and federal orders regarding business closures.
