House of Pain gym hearing postponed a third time as dispute heads to federal court

CLAYTON — A hearing on a lawsuit by St. Louis County seeking to shut down two House of Pain gym locations was postponed Monday for a third time after the lawyer for the gym took a county lawsuit to federal court.

Steve Capizzi, a county lawyer, called it another delay tactic to keep the gyms open, and pointed out that the county and the city of St. Louis on May 8 won in federal court on a similar issue. In that case, an antique store in St. Louis and a gym in St. Louis County asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of stay-at-home orders. The business owners lost, although the underlying lawsuit is still pending.

The House of Pain hearing was scheduled via Zoom for 10 a.m. Monday. A few minutes after it began and lawyers raised the federal court issue, St. Louis County Associate Judge Robert M. Heggie adjourned the hearing for an hour while lawyers for the county researched whether they could block the suit from being moved to federal court.