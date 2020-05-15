House of Pain hearing postponed again because St. Louis County sued wrong owner

CLAYTON — A hearing on a lawsuit by St. Louis County seeking to shut down two House of Pain gym locations was postponed again Friday because the county failed to correctly name the owner of the business in court records.

The county named the wrong limited liability company, according to the lawyer for House of Pain, W. Christopher McDonough.

Although Steve Capizzi, one of the lawyers representing the county, said that it did not legally matter, Associate Judge Robert M. Heggie disagreed. He declined to go ahead with the hearing Friday but will allow the county to add the gym owners to the suit. Testimony is now scheduled for Monday.

The hearing was already delayed once, after McDonough asked for a new judge. Heggie then was assigned to the case.

McDonough said he might ask for another change of judge, accusing Heggie of being on the county's side. He also said he would try to move the case out of St. Louis County.

Heggie denied being biased and said it was "disappointing" that McDonough didn't raise the name issue earlier.