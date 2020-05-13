You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
House of Pain hearing postponed when attorney asks for new judge
0 comments

House of Pain hearing postponed when attorney asks for new judge

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Gym owner defies county's order, opens to customers

A patron walks into House of Pain Gym in Maryland Heights on Sunday. The gym opened for business despite a St. Louis County order barring it from operation during the pandemic.

Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden,

CLAYTON — A hearing on a lawsuit by St. Louis County seeking to force two House of Pain locations to shut down during the county’s emergency stay-at-home order was postponed on Wednesday when a lawyer for the fitness center asked for another judge.

Under Missouri’s rules of civil procedure, every party has a right to one change of judge without stating a reason. House of Pain’s lawyer, W. Christopher McDonough, said Associate Judge John R. Lasater was a “fine jurist” but his client didn’t want him to hear the case “for a variety of reasons” that he was “not comfortable getting into.”

Associate Judge Robert M. Heggie was assigned to the case soon after, but a new hearing was not immediately scheduled.

House of Pain’s owner has claimed a constitutional right to operate his businesses. The gyms remained open past a deadline of 5 p.m. Sunday set by County Counselor Beth Orwick. The county says it has the authority by the state constitution, state laws and the county charter, to close businesses to keep the public safe. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports