House of Pain hearing postponed when attorney asks for new judge

CLAYTON — A hearing on a lawsuit by St. Louis County seeking to force two House of Pain locations to shut down during the county’s emergency stay-at-home order was postponed on Wednesday when a lawyer for the fitness center asked for another judge.

Under Missouri’s rules of civil procedure, every party has a right to one change of judge without stating a reason. House of Pain’s lawyer, W. Christopher McDonough, said Associate Judge John R. Lasater was a “fine jurist” but his client didn’t want him to hear the case “for a variety of reasons” that he was “not comfortable getting into.”

Associate Judge Robert M. Heggie was assigned to the case soon after, but a new hearing was not immediately scheduled.

House of Pain’s owner has claimed a constitutional right to operate his businesses. The gyms remained open past a deadline of 5 p.m. Sunday set by County Counselor Beth Orwick. The county says it has the authority by the state constitution, state laws and the county charter, to close businesses to keep the public safe.

