House Springs man arrested in burglary case had threatened deputies before, authorities say

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police said a man who has previously threatened to shoot sheriff's deputies was arrested Wednesday in connection to an attempted robbery and kidnapping.

Dustin R. Bequette was nabbed Wednesday night after he ran from a traffic stop on Highway M in the Barnhart area, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said in a statement.

Bequette, 29, of House Springs, is charged with attempted robbery, kidnapping, burglary and armed criminal action. On Sunday morning, Bequette confronted a man at gunpoint when the man walked out of a home in House Springs, authorities said.

Bequette allegedly demanded the keys to the man's pickup truck. The man searched for the keys but said he couldn't find them and the man eventually ran to a neighbor's house to call authorities when Bequette turned away, according to the sheriff's office.

Marshak said Bequette has threatened to shoot deputies before.

Sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell said the threats were made in a telephone conversation recorded at the county jail in early September.

Bequette had seen a friend get arrested and talked to his friend when his friend was at the jail. In a recorded conversation, Bequette said he had wanted to shoot at the deputies who arrested his friend but didn't fire his weapon because he was worried he would hit his friend, Bissell said.