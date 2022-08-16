House Springs man dies after being shot behind gas station in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old House Springs man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Police said Michael Wiott was found laying in the street behind a Conoco gas station, located at 4355 S. Broadway St., around 4:30 p.m.
Wiott had been shot multiple times, police said.
Police said the assailant drove north on California Avenue in a dark-colored sedan after the shooting.
Wiott lived in the 1000 block of Sprucepoint Drive in House Springs.
From staff reports
