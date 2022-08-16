 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House Springs man fatally shot behind gas station in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old House Springs man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. 

Police said Michael Wiott was found lying in the street behind a Conoco gas station, located at 4355 South Broadway, around 4:30 p.m. 

Wiott had been shot multiple times, police said.

Police said the assailant drove north on California Avenue in a dark-colored sedan after the shooting. 

Wiott lived in the 1000 block of Sprucepoint Drive in House Springs.

