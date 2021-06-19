 Skip to main content
House Springs man killed in one-vehicle accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Hillsboro man died Friday when his vehicle slid on loose gravel and went off the road, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

Donald R. Eiring, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said. A passenger in his 2000 Ford Explorer, Charles A. Clinton, 33, of House Springs, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Eiring was southbound on Allen Road, south of Rice Road, at 2:06 p.m. when his vehicle began sliding. It went off the right side of the road, began spinning, struck a tree and reversed direction before going into a ditch and starting to overturn, the patrol said.

