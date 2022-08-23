 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House Springs woman dies in Jefferson County vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman from House Springs died early Tuesday when the car she was driving hit a tree, authorities said.

Chelsey M. Lawrence, 30, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The car ran off Byrnes Mill Road on a curve and hit a tree, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Lawrence, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the patrol said.

