CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page told the County Council on Tuesday that he wants officials to review compliance with the state law governing access to open public meetings and records.
The new county counselor, Beth Orwick, has convened a working group to review how transparent the county has been in providing information about its response to the deaths of four inmates at the jail, Page said in remarks to the council.
The county has come under fire for refusing to release records of its investigations into the deaths, and even members of an advisory committee appointed by Page to examine operations at the county jail expressed concern that it could be restricted from some proceedings.
Meanwhile, a lawyer for the mother of one of the inmates filed a petition in St. Louis County on Tuesday asking the Circuit Court to strike down as illegal the county’s policy for responding to Sunshine Law requests.
The lawyer, Mark Pedroli, noted the state law says meetings and records are presumed open to the public, and that a governmental body “is authorized to” close them in certain exceptions, such as personnel matters or legal disputes.
It takes an affirmative vote by such a body to officially close records, an appellate court ruled in 1988 in a case involving two Post-Dispatch journalists who sought records from Wentzville, Pedroli’s suit noted. That means the body can’t wait until after receiving a Sunshine request to close the records, the court found.
In contrast, Pedroli’s suit said, St. Louis Countyhas it flipped around, in a policy that leads with closure instead of openness. It requires that the public body “shall” close meetings or records that pertain to certain exceptions unless otherwise determined by “the relevant governmental body.”
Pedroli represents Tashonda Troupe, whose son, Lamar Catchings, was found dead in his cell March 1. The medical examiner found Catchings died of leukemia that had not been diagnosed.
Pedroli filed a Sunshine suit against the county on April 12 accusing then-jail director Julia Childrey of violating the state’s open public records law by refusing to turn over public records concerning jail operations.
Pedroli’s amended suit, filed Tuesday, says the county’s legal staff has blocked his access to several other records since then, including handwritten notes from Catchings.
But it did so after receiving his request, apparently without having had the County Council rule on which records should be available, he said.
That’s illegal, his suit said. “St. Louis County has flipped the state’s Sunshine Law on its head.”
No movement on Metro
The council tabled legislation Tuesday that would allow the county to sign off on a major bond issue refinancing for Bi-State Development to provide some $20 million for new public safety measures on MetroLink.
The legislation could have been up for a final vote next week, but the council’s presiding officer, Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, said he needed more time to consider Metro’s budget request from the county for its 2020 budget. The county contributes the largest share to Bi-State from any government, about $150 million.