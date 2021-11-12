How rare are the suspected St. Louis, Kansas 'serial' killings? Experts weigh in

ST. LOUIS — The case of Perez Reed leaves the St. Louis region full of questions about one of the most notorious, but often misunderstood crimes: serial killings.
Reed stands accused by authorities of a 48-day crime spree beginning Sept. 12 in the St. Louis area and ending Oct. 29 in Kansas City, Kansas. Between those dates, six people died, two others were shot and dozens of family members were left grieving.
If the accusations prove true, Reed would be the most prolific serial killer in the St. Louis region this decade, according to a database kept by the Atypical Homicide Research Group, which consists of academics and law enforcement officers.
Reed is the eighth person charged with at least two killings at different times and locations in the metro area in the past 10 years, according to the database. Police haven't said what motivated Reed's alleged path of violence.
Before Perez Reed, seven people had been charged in St. Louis-area serial killings with at least two victims over the past decade.
Researchers who study modern-day serial killers spoke with the Post-Dispatch this week about the often sensationalized and increasingly rare phenomenon of one person killing many over time.
Louis Schlesinger, professor of psychology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said there are multiple misconceptions about serial killers.
"People expect them to be evil geniuses, and that's just not the case. They're not Hannibal Lecter," Schlesinger said. "It's rare they have a high IQ. It's rare they're sophisticated at all."
Definition of 'serial killer'
There's no universally accepted definition of what makes a "serial killer."
One of the most widely used and broad definitions, however, was created at an influential 2005 FBI symposium on the topic: someone who murders two or more victims in separate events.
By that definition, the four people killed here and two in Kansas City could be considered victims of a serial killer.
It becomes less clear, however, if qualifications some researchers still use are applied.
Some academics say serial murder should include only a victim count of three or four and the requirement of an "emotional cooling off period," during which offenders resume their normal lives between crimes.
The "cooling off period" distinguishes "spree killers" who kill in quick succession from those more deliberate offenders, said Scott Culhane, a criminal justice professor and serial killer researcher at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
"It's meant to be helpful to distinguish the different types of killings," Culhane said.
Another serial killer researcher, Enzo Yaksic, maintains a database of thousands of serial murders.
Yaksic, who founded the Atypical Homicide Research Group, said he finds the differentiation between "spree" and "serial" killings less useful now that many more multi-homicide offenders are accused of crimes over shorter periods of time. That's in contrast to some of the most infamous serial killers such as Ted Bundy, who killed over four years, or Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed over a 13-year span.
"The two groups have become much harder to distinguish from one another," Yaksic said.
How common?
Known serial murders have dropped dramatically over the past 40 years in the U.S.
Yaksic's database shows that known serial killings under the FBI definition have fallen from 823 in the 1980s to 381 between 2011 and 2021. That's well under 1% of all homicides in the U.S.
The trend has coincided with a large decline in all homicides, Culhane said.
"Overall, murder has dramatically dropped since the ’90s, and serial killings seem to be following that trend," he said.
The drop in the number of serial killings also might reflect more sophisticated police investigatory tools.
Yaksic said the investigation leading to Reed's arrest is an example of the use of modern police techniques.
Police used surveillance images that captured a distinctive crescent moon tattoo on Reed's forehead, and shell casing analysis linked all the shootings to a single gun found in Reed's possession at his arrest, according to court documents and police statements.
Yaksic says the decline in cases shows the movie and TV "image of the omniscient offender who remains steps ahead of police and cannot stop killing" is more of a myth today. Serial killers of the past were much more likely to get away through "lucky breaks," he said.
A profile?
What most people think of as a typical profile of a serial murderer often is wrong, experts say.
Family and friends of Reed told the Post-Dispatch this week that he has long had a mental illness and has described hearing voices that tell him to do things. Reed also told a federal judge at a hearing Monday that he normally takes the antipsychotic drug Haldol but was off the medication.
Despite the popular conception of a psychopathic killer, severe mental illness is rare in serial killers, according to available research.
Culhane conducted one study by giving psychological tests to 61 convicted male serial killers.
The results showed about half had some type of personality disorder. But the percentage who had disorders that would be categorized as "psychotic breaks" was on par with other offenders, according to Culhane's research.
Culhane said other research shows that people with severe mental disorders make up a larger share of one-time murderers, however.
"When you look at homicides where someone has a mental illness like schizophrenia, they tend to leave lots of evidence at the crime scene," he said. "To become a serial killer you have to be good at getting away."
The majority of modern-day serial offenders kill no more than two or three victims and are active for a longer period of time, according to Yaksic's data.
In other ways, though, Reed's case fits recent trends in serial homicide.
Almost half of captured serial murderers under the FBI's definition since 1995 are Black, contrary to decades worth of profiles and media depictions of serial killers as mostly white, Yaksic said.
Reed was 25 at the time of the alleged crimes. Most recent known serial murderers commit their first homicide between ages 21 and 30, Yaksic said.
Yaksic's data shows 45% of recent serial murderers have a criminal history. In 2016, Reed was charged with arson.
Reed's felony arson charge was dropped in 2019 after family members refused to cooperate with authorities, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said at a news conference this week.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.