How rare are the suspected St. Louis, Kansas 'serial' killings? Experts weigh in

"It's meant to be helpful to distinguish the different types of killings," Culhane said.

Another serial killer researcher, Enzo Yaksic, maintains a database of thousands of serial murders.

Yaksic, who founded the Atypical Homicide Research Group, said he finds the differentiation between "spree" and "serial" killings less useful now that many more multi-homicide offenders are accused of crimes over shorter periods of time. That's in contrast to some of the most infamous serial killers such as Ted Bundy, who killed over four years, or Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed over a 13-year span.

"The two groups have become much harder to distinguish from one another," Yaksic said.

How common?

Known serial murders have dropped dramatically over the past 40 years in the U.S.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yaksic's database shows that known serial killings under the FBI definition have fallen from 823 in the 1980s to 381 between 2011 and 2021. That's well under 1% of all homicides in the U.S.

The trend has coincided with a large decline in all homicides, Culhane said.

"Overall, murder has dramatically dropped since the ’90s, and serial killings seem to be following that trend," he said.