HARTFORD — Human remains were found Thursday at a former Metro East copper smelting plant, the Madison County Coroner's office said Friday.

The skeletal remains were found at the former Chemetco Industrial Plant at 3754 Chemetco Lane in Hartford. Authorities are still working to identify them, Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said.

The remains, along with clothing and other property, were discovered by a person creating an aerial map of the property, Nonn said. The person immediately reported the findings, and Nonn's office confirmed the remains were human.

Nonn said investigators believe the remains may be a man reported missing last year from Wood River. Vernon Law, of Randolph County, was last seen July 21.

Illinois State Police and Hartford and Wood River police are assisting in the investigation. Authorities did not release more details Friday, pending forensic tests.

The Chemetco Industrial Plant has been abandoned since it shut down in 2001 after 32 years of operation after the operators were convicted of multiple environmental violations. The 41-acre site was later declared a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site.