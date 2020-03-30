Human remains found in Franklin County could be missing person from 2010, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Authorities in Franklin County are working to identify human remains discovered earlier this month in St. Clair, Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a statement Monday.

The remains were found on the 600 block of Turkey Run Road the morning of March 22, Pelton said.

Authorities believe the remains might be those of a person who went missing in 2010, and had a last known address about a quarter-mile from where the remains were found.

Authorities have contacted the family of the missing person, Pelton said.

He said authorities were trying to positively identify the remains using the missing person's dental records and DNA from the remains, and was not sure how long it would take to confirm the identity.

