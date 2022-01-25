 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Human remains found in Hillsdale identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Human remains found in Hillsdale earlier this month have now been identified as those of 22-year-old Jarius McGee.

McGee was last seen on Sept. 13 at his home in the 6400 block of Jesse Jackson Avenue in Hillsdale, police said.

Jarius McGee

The remains were discovered four months later, on Jan. 13, in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue in Hillsdale.

On Tuesday, St. Louis County police announced that the remains were identified and said McGee's death is considered suspicious. Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com.

