Human remains found in St. Louis identified 5 years later

ST. LOUIS — Forensic experts in Texas on Thursday identified remains found in 2017 in a backyard of a vacant Kingsway West home.

Police found the remains of Merecia Tobias, 34, on the morning of Oct. 10, 2017, about two months after she was reported missing.

The medical examiner's office said at the time it could not determine sex, age or race of the remains but ruled the person's death a homicide.

The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification on Thursday identified the remains for the police department.

Tobias was last seen by a friend at St. Louis and Newstead avenues on Aug. 17, 2017, according to Missouri's Department of Public Safety. Her sister in Texas reported her missing on Aug. 30, 2017, when she did not hear from Tobias.

Texas University's CHI is on the campus of the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. Among other responsibilities, the center performs forensic genetic and anthropological examinations for criminal casework and missing persons identification.

Tobias lived in the 5000 block of Genevieve Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood, according to police.

This is at least the second time this year the St. Louis police have identified remains using outside forensic resources.

St. Louis police Detective Heather Sabin in March successfully identified Tymon Emily's remains 32 years after the teenager disappeared while living in a halfway house in the city’s St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Sabin worked with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit volunteer organization working to put names to unidentified bodies using forensic genealogy.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System reports that over 600,000 people go missing annually. And while most of them are quickly found alive and well, there are tens of thousands who remain missing for more than a year — the threshold for most police agencies to deem a case cold.

In addition to those tens of thousands of missing people, the national group says about 4,400 unidentified bodies are found each year; approximately 1,000 remain unidentified a year after their discovery.