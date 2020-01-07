Human remains found in Washington County possibly years old

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials have opened an investigation after skeletal remains were found in the 10000 block of Rock Hill Road over the weekend.

The human remains appear to have been there for "an extended period of time, possibly years," according to a post Tuesday on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Investigators have not yet determined the gender or approximate age of the person. The remains were found Sunday.

The cause of death is also unknown, and will take time for a forensic pathologist to determine since the body was "exposed to the elements," officials said.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 573-438-5478.