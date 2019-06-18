Maybe more money will mean more information for the Humane Society of Missouri in its search for whoever mutilated a pitbull puppy now named Gloria.
Gloria was brought to the Humane Society last week after a witness saw her dropped out of a car on Chambers Road near Riverview Drive in north St. Louis County last Monday.
She was found with bleeding wounds in an apparent attempt to crop her ears.
The Humane Society boosted the reward from $2,500 to $4,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in this crime.
"Our hope is to get more information than what we have," Jeane Jae, director of communications for the Humane Society of Missouri, said. "Somebody knows what happened to her, we don't want this to happen again."
After undergoing a successful surgery Monday, Gloria is expected to be ready for adoption by Fourth of July weekend.