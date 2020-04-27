Hundreds gathered in downtown St. Louis to watch stunts, racing — until police broke it up

ST. LOUIS — Police broke up a weekend gathering of a few hundred people who were watching drag racing and motorcycle stunts in downtown streets, city officials said Monday.

Due to the prevalence of coronavirus in the region, residents are prohibited from gathering in groups larger than 10. Health officials have encouraged people to stay home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

Police received multiple calls about cruising, drag racing and stunts starting about 5 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they encountered a large group of people in the area of South Broadway and Gratiot Street.

Additional police units were called in to break up the crowd. But police continued to get calls about "cruisers" in downtown streets, as well as at Hall Street and Gimblin Road in the Baden neighborhood and near Fairground Park, until about 3 a.m. Monday.

Three motorcyclists were arrested and cited Sunday night for careless or reckless conduct. One of those arrests included a citation for possessing a controlled substance. All three had their motorcycles seized.