Hundreds of cruisers flood St. Louis streets Saturday night, diverting police attention

ST. LOUIS — An estimated 400 to 500 cruising cars stopped up traffic in St. Louis neighborhoods on Saturday night, city officials said Monday, resulting in police being diverted from other calls to do traffic control.

Public Safety Director Dan Isom said the cruising and “burnouts” — where typically stationary vehicles loudly spin their wheels — were part of an event coordinated on social media which “drew cruisers across the region,” though it’s still being investigated as to exactly how the event came together.

Police first broke up a large gathering of people cruising in north St. Louis at Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue, but from there the revelers spread and clogged traffic across the city, with groups of cars cruising in Midtown, Lafayette Square, Soulard, Downtown West and other areas.

Social media sites were buzzing with comments and complaints from residents who had witnessed the action and heard the noise, and in many cases, called 911 to report it.