ST. LOUIS • A jury was unable to reach a verdict Thursday at Michael E. McClendon Jr.'s murder trial in St. Louis Circuit Court.
McClendon, 25, of St. Louis, stood trial this week on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old Marquis Townsend.
Townsend was fatally shot while working on his car in the 3300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard on June 24, 2017. Police said someone drove up, started an argument and opened fire. A witness later identified the shooter as McClendon.
At trial, McClendon claimed self-defense.
A new trial date for McClendon has not been set.