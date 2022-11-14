Hunter in Washington County, Mo., finds human skull

A hunter in Washington County, Mo., found a human skull Sunday morning, authorities said.
The case has been turned over to detectives with the Washington County sheriff's office.
The skull was found near Travis Lane and Stone Ridge Road, according to the sheriff's custodian of records. The hunter called 911 at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 573-438-5401.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
From staff reports
