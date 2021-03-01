 Skip to main content
Husband and wife dead after murder-suicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A husband and wife died Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide in Jefferson County, authorities say. 

The couple were identified Monday by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office as Carol and Timothy Tinsley, both 82. Police believe Timothy Tinsley fatally shot his wife, then shot himself in the couple's bedroom. 

Police were called just before 5 a.m. to the 400 block of Caleb Place, where a family member reported finding the couple dead. 

