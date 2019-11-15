CLAYTON — A murder charge has been filed against Beau Rothwell as the search for his wife, Jennifer Rothwell continues.
St. Louis County police say they used DNA samples from Jennifer Rothwell's parents, which confirmed that blood found inside the couple's home was their daughter's. She is believed to be dead, because nobody could survive after losing the amount of blood that was found inside the couple's home and a car, according to the prosecutor's office.
The second-degree murder charge is in addition to a tampering with evidence charge filed Thursday.
Jennifer Rothwell, 28, was reported missing Tuesday. Police have said that she was last seen early Tuesday, apparently leaving her home to go to her chemical engineering job. Her car was found abandoned near Fee Fee Road and Olive Boulevard about 1.5 miles from her home.
Her husband was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the same day police searched the couple’s house, north of Creve Coeur. Police booked Beau Rothwell at that time on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He would have been released from custody after 24 hours had he not been charged.
A few hours before that deadline Thursday, prosecutors charged Beau Rothwell with tampering with evidence, a felony.
Detectives saw Beau Rothwell on video Monday buying cleaning supplies, including bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves. While searching the couple's home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive on Wednesday, detectives found wet carpet soaked with bleach and large areas of blood in carpet and carpet padding, "which is evidence associated with a crime of murder," according to court documents.
Beau Rothwell, "purchased and applied cleaning products to a large area of blood in effort to destroy or remove physical evidence with the purpose to impair its availability in an investigation into the murder of Jennifer Rothwell," according to the court documents.
St. Louis County police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda said detectives spent hours Thursday searching the area where Jennifer Rothwell's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was found Tuesday. The search area included a field near an Ameren substation on Fee Fee Road near Old Fee Fee Road.
An evidence van arrived at dusk near Robinwood West Park. Crime-scene tape was posted for a time in that area and police could be seen with flashlights. The park is north of the Rothwells’ home.
On Friday, Beau Rothwell appeared before Judge Jason David Dodson for a bail hearing. Prosecutors were planning to ask the judge to hold Rothwell without bail, but the judge set bail at $500,000 before they could make their request, said Tim Swope, spokesman for Prosecutor Wesley Bell.
"We were happy with that," he said.
In court papers outlining the conditions for Rothwell's release, Dodson wrote, "The allegations are very concerning and the defendant is suspected of other crimes."
At his brief court appearance Friday, Beau Rothwell wore a khaki jail jumpsuit and his hands were cuffed in front. He sat motionless waiting to be escorted back to his cell.
In order to be freed from jail, Rothwell must wear an electronic-home detention bracelet with GPS, surrender his passport and stay away from alcohol, according to conditions of release.
Relatives of Jennifer Rothwell and Beau Rothwell have not returned messsages from the Post-Dispatch seeking comment.
Residents of Northwinds Drive where the couple lived said the street of ranch-style homes is usually quiet.
“They were the neighbors you didn’t really see,” one resident said.
Missing person posters with Jennifer Rothwell’s photo were posted on trees and in business windows around the area.
Rothwell is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long, light brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing business attire, police said.
“Jennifer has no history of leaving and is normally in contact with family members and friends on a daily basis,” according to a statement from St. Louis County police. She has not been in contact with anyone since she disappeared.
Both Jennifer Rothwell and her husband earned degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2013. The couple married in 2015 in St. Louis County.
On Wednesday afternoon, about four hours before his arrest, Rothwell’s husband posted a message on his Facebook page. “Some of you may have heard already, but last night my wife Jennifer went missing,” he wrote.
He went on to say that he had filed a police report and that the search was ongoing. He gave his cell phone and the police report number. The cell on Thursday morning went to voicemail.
Beau Rothwell has no prior convictions, police said. He has family in Columbia, Missouri, and has lived in the St. Louis area since 2013.