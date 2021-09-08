Husky exec dies in ATV crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — An executive for Husky Corp. was killed Tuesday in an ATV accident, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Grenville "Grenny" Sutcliffe II, was vice president of sales for Husky, which sells fuel dispensing products.

According to the Highway Patrol's crash report, the 2012 Polaris Ranger that Sutcliffe was driving ran off the left side of American Inn Road, striking an electrical junction box and a mailbox before flipping. Sutcliffe was pronounced dead at the scene, which is south of Villa Ridge.

Sutcliffe, 43, lived in Villa Ridge, Husky officials said in a statement. He was the son of Husky President Grenville Sutcliffe and Diane Sutcliffe. He had worked for Husky since 2004.

“We are deeply saddened at the news of Grenny’s passing. It is a loss that affects all of us on a professional and personal level,” Husky Executive Vice President Brad Baker said in a statement.

