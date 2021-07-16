I-270 reopens after hourslong shutdown following crash near Dorsett Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A serious accident shut down northbound Interstate 270 at Highway 364, the Page Avenue Extension, for about five hours on Friday.

The interstate reopened just before 9 p.m., Maryland Heights police announced.

Police announced the closure about 4 p.m., citing a serious accident north of Dorsett Road. Police had said the closure was likely to keep I-270 shut down until about 9 p.m. Drivers were urged to exit before Highway 364.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 3 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.