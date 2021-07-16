 Skip to main content
I-270 reopens after hourslong shutdown following crash near Dorsett Road
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A serious accident shut down northbound Interstate 270 at Highway 364, the Page Avenue Extension, for about five hours on Friday. 

The interstate reopened just before 9 p.m., Maryland Heights police announced.

Police announced the closure about 4 p.m., citing a serious accident north of Dorsett Road. Police had said the closure was likely to keep I-270 shut down until about 9 p.m. Drivers were urged to exit before Highway 364.  

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

