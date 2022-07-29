I-55 shut down for hours in St. Louis after homicide on highway

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon on Interstate 55, shutting down the highway for hours.
Authorities said the shooting happened about 12:40 p.m., prompting a shutdown of the highway's southbound lanes at Gasconade Avenue.
Police routed southbound traffic via the Gasconade exit and reopened the highway about 3 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today