I-55 shut down for hours in St. Louis after homicide on highway

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon on Interstate 55, shutting down the highway for hours. 

Authorities said the shooting happened about 12:40 p.m., prompting a shutdown of the highway's southbound lanes at Gasconade Avenue.

Police routed southbound traffic via the Gasconade exit and reopened the highway about 3 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

