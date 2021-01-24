 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-70 in north St. Louis reopens after 'massive' water main break
0 comments

I-70 in north St. Louis reopens after 'massive' water main break

{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 70 water main break

Both directions of Interstate 70 were shut down Jan. 23, 2021 after a water main spilled onto the highway near Union Boulevard. (Image via St. Louis Fire Department).

ST. LOUIS — A stretch of Interstate 70 is open Sunday morning; it had to be closed after what the St. Louis Fire Department called a "massive" water main break that stalled vehicles on the highway near Union Boulevard.

A video from the fire department showed water flowing down onto the highway from Bircher Boulevard around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Several vehicles were trapped in the standing water and the fire department had to rescue a family of five out of one vehicle.

The highway and express lanes were impassable from the water, with traffic "severely impacted," the fire department reported.

The St. Louis Water Division was on scene by 8 p.m. to find the location of the break and begin repairs. A boil order has not been issued, the city said. 

In July 2015, a 20-inch main broke near the same area and shut down a portion of I-70.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports