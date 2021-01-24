I-70 in north St. Louis reopens after 'massive' water main break

ST. LOUIS — A stretch of Interstate 70 is open Sunday morning; it had to be closed after what the St. Louis Fire Department called a "massive" water main break that stalled vehicles on the highway near Union Boulevard.

A video from the fire department showed water flowing down onto the highway from Bircher Boulevard around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Several vehicles were trapped in the standing water and the fire department had to rescue a family of five out of one vehicle.

The highway and express lanes were impassable from the water, with traffic "severely impacted," the fire department reported.

The St. Louis Water Division was on scene by 8 p.m. to find the location of the break and begin repairs. A boil order has not been issued, the city said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.