I-70 in north St. Louis shut down by 'massive' water main break

ST. LOUIS — A stretch of Interstate 70 closed in north St. Louis Saturday evening after what the St. Louis Fire Department called a "massive" water main break that stalled vehicles on the highway near Union Boulevard.
A video from the fire department showed water flowing down onto the highway from Bircher Boulevard around 7 p.m.
Several vehicles were trapped in the standing water and the fire department had to rescue a family of five out of one vehicle.
The highway and express lanes were impassable from the water, with traffic "severely impacted," the fire department reported.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said eastbound I-70 was closed at Kingshighway and the westbound lanes were closed at Union.
The St. Louis Water Division was on scene by 8 p.m. to find the location of the break and begin repairs. A boil order has not been issued, the city said.