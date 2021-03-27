'I couldn't let the guy kill her,' says neighbor who shot man to death in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue following an hourslong argument with his girlfriend, witnesses said.
The man, whom police have not identified, was listed on the police report as a suspect in the 6:15 p.m. shooting.
A witness said three men from the neighborhood got involved in the dispute and the man got a gun from his vehicle and told the men to get their hands off of him and leave him alone. One of the neighborhood men walked away but returned with a gun and shot the man in the head.
A 63-year-old man who lives nearby identified himself as the shooter in an interview with the Post-Dispatch. He said he wished it hadn't happened but that he felt he had no choice.
"He was choking the girl," the neighbor said. "No one was helping. He pulled out an AK (47). I couldn't let him kill her. He was choking her ... as far as I could tell."
The neighbor said he was taken in by police for questioning and then released.
The man's girlfriend, who would not give her full name, said, "They killed him. It was not self-defense."
She said the couple "had gotten into a small argument, but we loved each other." She said she is due to give birth in two weeks.
A witness said the girlfriend hit and shoved the man again and again during the argument but said the man did not strike her in response. Police were called to the scene during the argument and when they left, the girlfriend left but quickly returned.
The man and his girlfriend were speeding around the neighborhood in separate vehicles for a while. When they pulled up to the man's residence, he got out of his vehicle, approached his girlfriend's vehicle and demanded that she return his cellphone. It was during this encounter that the neighborhood men intervened and the man got a gun out of his vehicle.
The police incident report listed four people — two women, ages 21 and 54, and two men, ages 47 and 63 — as victims. They were uninjured.
The report gave no information about how the shooting occurred.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting occurred in the Dutchtown neighborhood, where reported crime is up nearly 7 percent from the same six-month period the previous year.
