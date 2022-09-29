‘I’m the screw-up’: St. Charles man testifies for his life after killing 2 women, 2 children

ST. CHARLES — Richard Darren Emery says he doesn’t remember much of the night when he killed his girlfriend, her mother and her two children.

He told jurors and a full courtroom that he has some recollection of shooting Kate Kasten, 39; Jane Moeckel, 61; and Kasten’s two children, Zoe, 8, and Jonathan, 10, on Dec. 28, 2018. He remembers parts of when he shot at police and stabbed a woman during the carjacking attempt that came after. And he remembers wandering around a neighborhood before arriving at the gas station where he was arrested.

But the details are hazy, he said.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” he said when describing the shootings. “I’m there, but I’m not there. It’s like looking through somebody else’s eyes.”

Emery testified for nearly eight hours Thursday in what was effectively a plea for his life. The jury will decide whether the 50-year-old St. Charles man should be convicted of four counts of first-degree murder, and if convicted, they’ll decide whether he should be sentenced to death. Emery and his attorneys say he can’t be held liable for the shootings because a mental illness kept him from making conscious choices. Prosecutors, however, argue he knew exactly what he was doing.

“In fact, you were in control of everything,” said prosecutor Lawrence Chrum. “If there were no decisions being made, we wouldn’t be here.”

Emery’s testimony started with his childhood in St. Charles, California and Florida. His parents divorced when he was a baby, and he said he missed having his father regularly in his life. But his mother eventually remarried to a high-ranking official in the Navy, and the family became more stable, he said.

Still, Emery faced challenges. He testified that he was sexually assaulted by another boy when he was 13 or 14, and he struggled with grades during high school. Emery eventually joined the Air Force and was there for a short time before being discharged over alcohol violations. He married and divorced two women and had a son.

His life took a positive turn when he met Kasten at a Guns n’ Roses concert in 2018, he said.

“She was just bright and bubbly and full of life,” he said.

But there was some trepidation, too. Kasten’s late husband, a Marine, had just died of cancer the previous year. Emery admitted that in some ways he felt inadequate.

“He was, like, everything I didn’t believe that I was, you know?” Emery said. “I’m mean, he’s tall. I’m not. Accomplished. A tremendous, tremendous husband. I wish I would have known him.”

Still, he tried to be the best boyfriend and father he could, he said, installing shelves in Jonathan’s bedroom to display his prized Lego creations and teaching Zoe to ride a bike. He recalled family dinners and a trip to Denver where he and Kasten saw a Pink Floyd cover band. He felt he could be there for her when she cried over her late husband’s death during the song “Wish You Were Here” and later when Jonathan said he missed his dad.

“It made me feel like I finally belonged somewhere,” he said. “I don’t usually like myself very much, and it was just ... unconditional.”

But on Dec. 28, 2018, things changed again.

Emery was out playing poker at a nearby bar. He said he came back to their house in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive, Jonathan showed him a Lego creation, and he headed up to bed for a potentially romantic evening with Kasten. But she came in the room angry at him for not being more effusive in his praise of Jonathan over the Legos, he said.

They started arguing, and Emery followed her into the bathroom. He said he didn’t remember much of the conversation, but he did recall when she told him to “get the (expletive) out of my house” and slapped him across the face.

They started fighting, and he admitted to punching her in the head. Eventually, he retrieved his gun from his bedside lock box, turned, saw Kasten and “it went off,” he said.

He said he then went into another bedroom, where Moeckel had called 911. Zoe can be heard in the background of the recording screaming, “Why, why?” Prosecutors on Thursday showed photos indicating Emery broke down the door. He then shot Moeckel, Zoe and Jonathan.

Prosecutors required Emery to watch video of officers discovering Kasten’s body, photos of the bedroom where Moeckel lay and an autopsy photo of Zoe that he had declined to view earlier in the trial.

“I don’t want to see,” Emery said through tears.

“I don’t want to see it, either,” Chrum said.

After Emery left the house with a loaded handgun and an AR-15, police tried to pull him over. He said he put the handgun to his head and contemplated pulling the trigger. Instead, he got out and started shooting at police. He was shot twice but ran away, eventually cornering a woman in her car and stabbing her seven times. Emery, however, said he only remembered stabbing her twice.

He was eventually arrested at a nearby QuikTrip after the clerk called 911.

Emery said he did not deliberately kill his family. But when asked if he took responsibility, he said, “Yes.”

“I’m the screw-up,” he said through tears. “They did not deserve me, and I certainly did not deserve them.”