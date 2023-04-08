ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police gathered the faithful Saturday to train dozens of church ushers, deacons and pastors on what to do if their place of worship is ever targeted by an active shooter.

Members from more than 50 congregations registered for the training at the True Gospel Miracle Church, 11955 Benham Road, in north St. Louis County.

The church's leader, Pastor LiLi — who goes only by her first name — said Saturday that a member of her congregation suggested the training after the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School that injured seven and killed a student and teacher in south St. Louis in October.

LiLi, a nurse practitioner and Army veteran, said active shooter training hasn't been as common in churches as in schools, but she sees it as her duty to prepare her flock in case of the worst.

"I pray and I prepare," she said. "I don't intend for this to bring fear. I pray it brings empowerment."

LiLi approached St. Louis County police Capt. Tony Cavaletti, commander of the North County precinct, who quickly agreed for the department to co-host and promote the training.

"This is exactly how I envision the community and the police department working together," Cavaletti said Saturday.

Adrian Abrams, a member of the security team at Haven House City of Refuge church in Baden, said he was grateful for the training because his church has already been victim to crime.

"It seems like people don't care if it's a church now, they'll still target you," he said at the training, recalling a man with a gun recently attempting to steal church donations taken at the door. "So we are preparing ourselves."

Former St. Louis County police SWAT member Justin Sparks, of Tier One Tactical Solutions, hosted the training focusing on helping churches preserve as much life as possible until police arrive in case of an active shooter.

Tier One was founded by current and former St. Louis County police officers after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, and conducts active shooter training at schools, businesses and, increasingly, houses of worship across the region.

"Traditionally houses of worship by their very nature are open and welcoming places, as they should be," Sparks said. "But unfortunately across the country, we've seen them be targeted by shooters looking for places with a large group of innocent people."

The training focused on ways church members can escape, distract and block an active shooter in a church.

Sparks emphasized that church volunteers should not be afraid to approach someone who might seem out of place by shaking their hand and engaging them in conversation.

"If they are there for the right reasons, they'll appreciate it," he said. "If they're not, you can identify them right away."