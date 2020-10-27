'I stand proudly in her shadow': Ethical Society of Police announces new president

ST. LOUIS — Sgt. Donnell Walters has been elected president of the Ethical Society of Police, the group announced Tuesday.

Walters replaces Sgt. Heather Taylor, who stepped down upon her September retirement after 20 years with St. Louis police. Taylor is also Walters' cousin.

“I proudly stand in her shadow,” Walters said. “She has paved the way and done so much. My goal is to continue that and do even more, such as making sure we have a seat at the table.”

ESOP was founded in 1972 by a group of Black officers to address racism in the city police department.

Walters ran unopposed in this week's special election. He will serve as president until he runs for a two-year term in the group's regular election, scheduled for February 2021. He previously served as ESOP's recording secretary.

In addition to advancing ESOP's push to become a collective bargaining unit, Walters said he also wants to ensure that minorities are properly represented in police groups and organizations.