Icy road led to Mascoutah man's death in crash, police say
MASCOUTAH — A man from Mascoutah was killed in a crash early Sunday morning when his car began sliding on ice, the Illinois State Police said Monday.

Keith D. Kunze, 42, was traveling west on Mascoutah Avenue in a 2006 Mercedes-Benz S sedan just after midnight when he lost control due to icy conditions, a preliminary police investigation found.

The car left the roadway and began spinning as it crossed Plum Hill School Road, then overturned when it hit a ditch, police said. Kunze was killed in the crash, they said.

