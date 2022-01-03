Icy road led to Mascoutah man's death in crash, police say

MASCOUTAH — A man from Mascoutah was killed in a crash early Sunday morning when his car began sliding on ice, the Illinois State Police said Monday.
Keith D. Kunze, 42, was traveling west on Mascoutah Avenue in a 2006 Mercedes-Benz S sedan just after midnight when he lost control due to icy conditions, a preliminary police investigation found.
The car left the roadway and began spinning as it crossed Plum Hill School Road, then overturned when it hit a ditch, police said. Kunze was killed in the crash, they said.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.