The police descriptions of the carjackers looked like they had been copied and pasted:
Suspect 1: Black male, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue/white surgical mask.
Suspect 2: Black male, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue/white surgical mask.
St. Louis police said officers got a call shortly after a 2 a.m. Saturday after a woman said her car had been rear-ended at Blair and Prarie avenues.
When she stopped her car, the two men got out of their SUV, carrying guns. She got out of her 2017 Camaro and ran, while the two men got in her car and fled - with a third person driving the SUV behind them.
The woman called police from nearby. Police said she was not injured.