 Skip to main content
Identities released of 2 St. Louis men killed when motorcycle crashes into car, pedestrian
0 comments

Identities released of 2 St. Louis men killed when motorcycle crashes into car, pedestrian

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police released the identities of two men who were killed Sunday night after a motorcycle smashed into the back of a parked car.

Thurman Davis, 41, of St. Louis, was standing behind a Chevrolet Cruz parked in the 5000 block of Kensington Avenue after 9 p.m. when a 2005 Honda motorcycle smashed into the back of the car, also hitting Davis.

The driver of the motorcycle, Eric Fulton, 50, of St. Louis, was thrown from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Davis, who had been standing behind the vehicle, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is continuing. The crash happened in the city's Academy neighborhood.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Thousands gather to pay respects to Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News