Identities released of 2 St. Louis men killed when motorcycle crashes into car, pedestrian

ST. LOUIS — Police released the identities of two men who were killed Sunday night after a motorcycle smashed into the back of a parked car.

Thurman Davis, 41, of St. Louis, was standing behind a Chevrolet Cruz parked in the 5000 block of Kensington Avenue after 9 p.m. when a 2005 Honda motorcycle smashed into the back of the car, also hitting Davis.

The driver of the motorcycle, Eric Fulton, 50, of St. Louis, was thrown from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Davis, who had been standing behind the vehicle, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is continuing. The crash happened in the city's Academy neighborhood.