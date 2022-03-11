Illinois Circuit Judge Mudge to retire

Chief Judge William A. Mudge announced Friday he will retire Dec. 4, marking the end of his current term and his more than two decades as a prosecutor and then judge.

Mudge served as Madison County State’s Attorney for eight years from 2002 to 2010, following that he was elected as a circuit judge in the Third Judicial District, where he has served since 2010. He was elected as chief judge in 2019.

Prior to his time serving the state, Mudge was a partner for 16 years at Brown and Mudge, a private general practice law firm in Edwardsville.

“My professional career has been incredibly rewarding. I was privileged to be a law partner with Bill Lucco and Joe Brown – two of the best human beings and lawyers anyone could have been lucky enough to be associated with,” Mudge said in a prepared statement. “They, along with my step-father Jim Gorman, were my mentors. It could not get any better than that.”

Mudge noted his time as Madison County’s State’s Attorney was particularly rewarding, given the officer achieved a record setting run of trial success during those years.

He also said his years as a circuit judge could not be more rewarding.

“I have been honored to wear the robe and administer justice fairly and impartially for them and the people of Madison and Bond counties," Mudge said.

Mudge’s replacement will be determined by voters in November’s general election.