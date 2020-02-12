Illinois crash shuts down northbound I-55 near Route 4

MADISON COUNTY — A crash Wednesday morning involving two tractor-trailers has closed northbound Interstate 55 near Route 4, the Illinois State Police said.

The crash about 5:40 a.m. was near milepost 33, where I-55 travels under Route 4, about halfway between Hamel and Livingston, Illinois.

Trooper Joshua Korando said he had no details about injuries. One of the trucks overturned and was on its side.

Both northbound lanes of I-55 there are blocked, he said. Traffic is being diverted onto Route 4.