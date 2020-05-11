You are the owner of this article.
Illinois driver dies a month after fiery St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS — A man from O'Fallon, Ill. died Sunday, nearly a month after a fiery crash sent him to a hospital.

Anthony Drakes, 61, was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar minivan on April 12 just before 1:30 a.m. when the van drove through a flashing red light at South Grand Boulevard and Delor Street and hit a 2011 Ford Edge. police said. Drakes was heading north at the time and the Edge was pulling out from the curb, police said.

The van caught on fire, and Drakes' passenger, a female, fled on foot, they said.

The driver and one passenger in the Edge were not injured, but a second passenger was taken to the hospital, police said at the time.

