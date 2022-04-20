Illinois federal prison guard caught in FBI sex sting

Emery met an undercover FBI employee online last week, the charges say, and eventually told her that he is 48 and works for the federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois. The FBI employee listed her age online as 18 but told Emery that she was actually 14, charging documents show. After initially balking and raising concerns about being caught by police, Emery on Monday showed up at the purported teen's house in Williamson County, and told FBI agents he was planning to "mess around" with her while her parents were out of town, charging documents show.