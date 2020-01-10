Illinois judicial board removes St. Clair County judge accused of lying to police

The Courts Commission ruled in favor of the board after hearing testimony from Duebbert and police investigators, and after reviewing records including phone logs and a video recording of detectives interviewing Duebbert hours after Silas' death. The commission rejected Duebbert's testimony that he had misunderstood detectives' questions and that after the interview he told police about his contact with Fields, according to the commission's 15-page ruling.

"We find the Board demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that respondent violated these rules by his falsehoods, deception, and misconduct," according to the ruling. "Respondent's failure to be truthful and forthcoming with the officers was a violation of the high standard of conduct required by judges and demonstrates a failure to respect and comply with the law."