Illinois man accused of murder after shootings left one man dead and two women injured

COLLINSVILLE — A Madison man is accused of murder and a number of other felonies in charges by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office on Friday.

Howard E. Doolin, 35, was charged with murder, being an armed and habitual criminal, armed robbery with discharge of firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon.

Prosecutors said that on Dec. 23, Doolin fatally shot James Shafer in East St. Louis. He is also accused of shooting two women that day at separate locations in East St. Louis.